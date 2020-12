ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department was dispatched to an animal rescue Sunday morning in the 700-block of North E Street.

When they arrived they found an elderly horse that had become trapped on top of a pool cover.

Members of RFD Rescue 2 and Engine 3 worked to secure the horse and move it to the shallow end where it could be safely moved to ground.

Rogers FD reported on Facebook that the horse is, “safe and warming up.”