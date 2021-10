ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire in the 300 block of South Promenade Boulevard.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the large fire was contained to the two outbuildings and did not damage the home. Chief Jenkins said no one was injured from the blaze.

The fire did cause lots of heavy black smoke that could be seen from miles away.

