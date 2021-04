FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas paid a former student $20,000 in a settlement after he claimed administrators mishandled a sexual assault allegation made against him, according to documents obtained by KNWA/Fox24.

The settlement will pay the former student, called "John Doe" to keep his identity secret, $20,000 for non-wage claims, "including damages and attorneys' fees." It also provides the student with a letter that says his circumstances could've turned out differently had new disciplinary measures been implemented at the time of the accusation. The settlement means the former student will drop an ongoing lawsuit against the UofA.