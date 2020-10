ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers fire crews responded to a house fire on Fiddlestick Trail just after 1:00 pm Saturday. Lowell Fire Department was also on the scene to assist Rogers FD crews.

Fiddlestick Trail is located in the Pinnacle area of Rogers.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said four people were in the house when the fire broke out and only two minor injuries were reported.

Officials have not yet identified a cause for the fire.