Rogers Fire Department working school bus accident on Interstate 49

Courtesy: Rogers Fire Department

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident involving a Fayetteville school bus on Interstate 49 North near exit 83 (New Hope Road) on Monday morning.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, there were 13 children on board at the time of the accident but none were injured.

Jenkins said five adult patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to IDriveArkansas maps and traffic feeds, there is currently heavy traffic in the affected area.

Correction: The involved school bus is not from Rogers Public Schools. It was a Fayetteville Public School bus carrying the 9th grade boys basketball team.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

