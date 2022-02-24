ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 11000-block of Guyll Ridge Road during the early morning hours of February 24.

According to the RFD Facebook page, heavy fire was burning on the backside of the home. Additional units were called in to assist as water supply issues hampered the rescue.

The additional departments were requested to provide water tenders.

Images of the scene can be found below.

As of 8:55 a.m., RFD has not indicated whether the fire has been extinguished.