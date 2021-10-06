Rogers firefighter accused of drive-by shooting won’t face charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecutors won’t file charges against a former Rogers firefighter accused of a drive-by shooting.

Travis Harp was arrested in July in connection to a terrorist act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

He was released from the Benton County jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Harp left his house after arguing with his girlfriend.

He reportedly got into a truck with his ex-wife, and told the passengers he wanted to do a drive-by.

Harp’s girlfriend says she heard a gunshot as the truck passed the house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers