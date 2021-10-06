Rogers firefighter accused of drive-by shooting won’t face charges

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecutors won’t file charges against a former Rogers firefighter accused of a drive-by shooting.

Travis Harp was arrested in July in connection to a terrorist act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

He was released from the Benton County jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Harp left his house after arguing with his girlfriend.

He reportedly got into a truck with his ex-wife, and told the passengers he wanted to do a drive-by.

Harp’s girlfriend says she heard a gunshot as the truck passed the house.