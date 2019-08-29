Rogers focused on inclusion

The position will be open in the beginning of September

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Rogers is contributing $30,000 to bring pack a position that aims to make the city more inclusive.

With the city’s growing population comes a need for this position, according to city officials.

Those with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce said it’s imperative Rogers is welcoming.

The position will be full time and will boast several duties including making sure everyone in the city is counted on the 2020 census.

Raymond Burns, president CEO Rogers Chamber of Commerce, said, “The best way to make sure that people are counted is to go where people feel safe (like) their churches, their schools, in their communities, and make sure they understand what the census is and what it is not. Make sure they understand the importance of being counted.”