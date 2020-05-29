Rogers gift shop donates $1,000 to Mercy’s Little Free Pantry

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Little Free Pantry 2.jpg

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We like to highlight those doing right by our community.

A Rogers gift shop donated $1,000 to Mercy’s Little Free Pantry today.

While The Dotted Pig was closed to the public for six weeks, a percentage of online purchases was set aside to help curb food insecurity in northwest arkansas.

“For those of us that still have jobs, for those of us that don’t have to worry job security, there are a lot of people out there that don’t have that,” Sherry Puttkammer, owner of the Dotted Pig. “And if they were already in trouble then they’re really in trouble now when we go buy and drop a few little items in here and there, it’s bare a lot. So that tells you that someone’s coming by there and they have a need.”

Janelle Potts with Mercy tells us they are grateful for the donation and ready to help put an end to food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers