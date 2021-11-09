Rogers’ Greer Lingle Middle School students participating in the Art on the Bricks art walk Thursday

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers’ Greer Lingle Middle School eighth grade art students will participate in the Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk on Thursday, November 11.

Student portfolios from the fall semester will be on display at Ozark Talent Bank, 114 S. 1st St., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Students will greet the public for the first hour of the exhibit, and then visit some of the other participating art galleries and pop-up art exhibits.

According to a release from the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, art instructor Joel Martin began planning the exhibition at the start of the semester to give students an opportunity to learn how an artist might exhibit and sell their work in their local community.

“The Lingle Art Department is excited to team with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and Ozark Talent Bank to bring Lingle’s first portfolio show to Downtown Rogers during the November Art on the Bricks Art Walk,” Martin said.

At the start of the semester, Lingle’s 8th grade art classes were tasked with understanding the full process of an artist. They have been learning about how artists choose a theme, develop a work of art based on that theme, write an artist statement to discuss their art, and, lastly, show that work to the public.