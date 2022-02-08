FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The final member of a Northwest Arkansas group of drug traffickers has been sentenced to federal prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings for the United States District Court in Fayetteville on February 8.

According to court documents, in the fall of 2019, Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) identified Jonathan Fullerton, Callie Mann, and Patrick Innes as members of a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in Northwest Arkansas. During the investigation that spanned approximately one year, agents were able to establish Fullerton as the leader and source of supply to several members of the drug organization.

The overall investigation led to the arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment of four individual drug traffickers and the seizure of over 700 grams of methamphetamine. In total, the organization was held responsible for trafficking over 17 pounds of methamphetamine.

The sentencings of the drug trafficking organization members are as follows:

Jonathan Fullerton: age 26, Rogers, Arkansas – Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine – 135 months imprisonment, 4-year term of supervised release, a fine of $1,900, and a $100 special assessment.

age 26, Rogers, Arkansas – Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine – 135 months imprisonment, 4-year term of supervised release, a fine of $1,900, and a $100 special assessment. Callie Mann: age 42, Rogers, Arkansas – Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine – 96 months imprisonment, 3-year term of supervised release, a fine of $1,400, and a $100 special assessment.

age 42, Rogers, Arkansas – Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine – 96 months imprisonment, 3-year term of supervised release, a fine of $1,400, and a $100 special assessment. Juan Garcia Maldonado : age 46, Rogers, Arkansas – Distribution of Methamphetamine -120 months imprisonment, a 3-year term of supervised release, a fine of $900, and a $100 special assessment.

: age 46, Rogers, Arkansas – Distribution of Methamphetamine -120 months imprisonment, a 3-year term of supervised release, a fine of $900, and a $100 special assessment. Patrick Innes: age 31, Rogers, Arkansas – Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 50 grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine – 60 months imprisonment, 4-year term of supervised release, a fine of $1,400.00, and a $100 special assessment.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Fayetteville Division, and the Benton County Sherriff’s department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case for the United States.