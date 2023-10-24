ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Heritage High School was reportedly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of an armed student.

Keith Foster, the Public Information Officer for the Rogers Police Department, said that the student had been detained and that the threat was not accurate.

“There was a report of an armed student possible with a firearm on campus. School locked down. Officers searched the campus and surrounding area,” Foster said.

He says even though there was no weapon on campus today, it was good practice for a lockdown drill for the school and police.

“I just think schools should practice lockdowns just to get in that habit,” Foster said.

Rogers Police say that the scene has been cleared and school will be returning to normal activity.

The Rogers School District has confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted at Rogers Heritage.

Rogers Public Schools says an alert was sent via email to parents at Rogers Public Schools at approximately 11:30 a.m. and a follow-up message was sent at 11:59 notifying parents that the danger had passed.

Jeff Perry, Superintendent of Rogers’ schools, says their track record of keeping their students safe is pretty good and this situation was an example of that.

“As soon as we got the post and since we had a verification of that, local law enforcement was here in force and we were able to put the child in custody in a matter of minutes,” Perry said.

He says parents were allowed to pick up their children early and students were able to talk to counselors and teachers if needed.

“If students are having any type of anxiety or any type of concern, we either let them go home or we do have extra folks available today,” Perry said.

Perry says any time a child is involved in a situation like this, there will be criminal charges.

“Any time that we’re talking about safety or making a threat or an insinuated threat, we take that very seriously and they will be prosecuted to the full extent,” Perry said.

In an updated Facebook post, Rogers police address a photo of a student with a gun that was circulating on social media.

“The picture that surfaced today was of a photo taken prior to today, when the student had an air soft pistol at the school. The picture, which was posted today, gave the appearance that there was a student on campus with a handgun,” the post said.

The post says that after the suspect was located and detained, he admitted that he had previously brought an air soft pistol to school.

The air soft pistol was later located, but not at the school.

The suspect, a juvenile, is being charged with criminal violations, according to the post.