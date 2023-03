ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School will be holding their third annual Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Whitney Smith Stadium.

The event will be accepting donations that will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Sign-ups will take place on site at 12 p.m. but can also be done on their website.

For more information, contact Keri Book at 501-940-5714 or keribook@rpsar.net.