ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of local students was introduced to potential careers Wednesday in Rogers.

The 2023 Tourism Talk showed students opportunities in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Rogers High School hosted the event at King Arena in partnership with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say the school and chamber have worked together for years to show the students a potential career path.

“These events that are focused on the student, focused on introducing them to career opportunities right here at home in Northwest Arkansas are incredibly beneficial,” said Rogers Public Schools director of career and technical education Dawn Stewart.

The event ended with a hospitality career and job fair.