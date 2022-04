ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School is hosting an Out of the Darkness Campus Walk benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m.

According to a press release, the event is free to attend and will include food, music, games, giveaways and more. Those interested in attending can register at afsp.org/rogersschools.

For more information, contact Keri Book at keri.book@rpsar.net.