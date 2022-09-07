ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Enterprise Truck Rental is celebrating its milestone 500th branch location across the U.S. and Canada thanks to its first location in Rogers.

The new branch, which officially opened this summer, was “strategically selected to better serve customers in the Rogers, Springdale, Lowell, Bentonville, and Fayetteville area,” according to a press release. With 60 branch locations opened in the past year alone, Enterprise continues to expand its footprint to meet the rising demand for seasonal, project-based and e-commerce delivery rentals, as well as vehicles for personal truck rental needs.

The Enterprise Truck Rental Rogers branch is located at 851 W. Post Road in Rogers.