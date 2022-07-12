ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders from Rogers are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) for the 3rd Annual City of Rogers Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

According to a press release, the blood drive will take place on Thursday, July 14 at Rogers Activity Center located in the South Gym, 315 West Olive Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The drive will be a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing, according to the release.

“I would like to encourage people to participate in the 3rd Annual Boots & Badges Blood drive that is hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks,” said Rogers Police Chief, Jonathan Best. “Donating blood is a great way to give to your community and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole source of blood for all Rogers area healthcare facilities. We are proud to partner with them for the fun event.”

“Blood drives are an important and integral part of community support. I encourage people to take part in this important event due to the continuous need for blood, especially during these times,” Rogers Fire Chief Thomas Jenkins said.

All donors will receive a free Boots & Badges Blood Drive T-shirt honoring first responders and a free sandwich card from Chick-fil-A, redeemable at the Whitaker Parkway or Plesant Grove Road locations, while supplies last.

The release says donors will also be entered to win weekly drawings for $200 mystery prizes and a chance to win the $5000 mystery grand prize.