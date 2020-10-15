State of Arkansas hosts law enforcement task force meeting

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement and members of the community are coming together to discuss how police can better serve their communities.

The state hosted a law enforcement task force meeting in Rogers.

Representatives from the community as well as law enforcement and city officials were in attendance.

During the meeting, topics were discussed on what laws are in place and what laws may need to be fixed.

“Having these community meetings and having these meetings with the task force can talk about ideas for how we can reform the police and how we can improve the community relationships between police officers and between community members is what we are aiming to do,” Community activist Emma Davis said.

“We are very well ahead of the national curve and how we deal with those situations and the type of training that we provide to our officers in the state of Arkansas,” said Fred Weatherspoon, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy deputy director.

The plan designed during the meeting will be sent to the governor in November.