Rogers Humane Society hosts drive-thru for those in need of dog food

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit works with local companies to make sure the four-legged members of local families are taken care of this holiday season.

The Rogers Humane Society hosted a drive-thru dog food drive on December 22.

Volunteers from Ozark Brewing Company, Scooters Coffee, and Barrett Direct Line all got together to hand out 3 semi-trucks full of Simmons Dog Food.

“We help them out that way they can maybe spend some more on maybe some food or some toys for their kids,” Director Clayton Morgan said. “We’re here to just help them make it a little easier through the holiday season.”

The humane society gave out a 40 lbs. bag of food to each family who came through.

