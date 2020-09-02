Rogers Humane Society temporarily housing animals from Houston

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will be a pit-stop to shelter animals on their way to finding their forever homes.

The NWA Humane Society for Animals in Rogers is turning its old building into a transportation hub.

It’ll house animals from other parts of the country overnight giving the drivers and dogs a break from the road as they pass through our area.

“Mandatory spay and neuter for a lot of places has made their shelters empty so what we’re doing is taking the dogs from the shelters that are overflowing and moving them into the shelters that are empty,” said Clayton Morgan with NWA Humane Society For Animals.

Tonight, 30 dogs and 48 cats from Houston are staying the night in Rogers at the NWA Humane Society for Animals they will be headed to multiple Minnesota rescues tomorrow.