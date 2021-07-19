Rogers installs free charging station for electric vehicles

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving in Downtown Rogers will now get easier for people with electric cars.

To recognize the increasing use of electric cars in Northwest Arkansas, the city has installed a free charging station.

Peter Masonis with the city of Rogers says the station is a way to help locals plan trips easier and for visitors in the area.

“We wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Masonis said. “Therefore we got this charging station. The city looked at it as a minimal fee, as far as that goes, to benefit the lifestyle of residents and visitors.”

The charging station is located in the parking lot near the intersection of Cherry Street and First Street.