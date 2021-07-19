Rogers installs free charging station for electric vehicles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving in Downtown Rogers will now get easier for people with electric cars.

To recognize the increasing use of electric cars in Northwest Arkansas, the city has installed a free charging station.

Peter Masonis with the city of Rogers says the station is a way to help locals plan trips easier and for visitors in the area.

“We wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Masonis said. “Therefore we got this charging station. The city looked at it as a minimal fee, as far as that goes, to benefit the lifestyle of residents and visitors.”

The charging station is located in the parking lot near the intersection of Cherry Street and First Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers