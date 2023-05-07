ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers community celebrated local food and farmers this weekend.

The Rogers Local Food Market had its opening market of the season on Saturday. People brought their pets and listened to live music while shopping from local vendors.

Organizers say the first market of the season showcased some businesses for the first time.

“We’ve got a lot of new businesses here so we’re very excited for customers to meet some of the new businesses and new foods available to them and we hope y’all continue to come out and share the season with us,” said market manager Shelly Smith.

The market will be in downtown Rogers every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October and has plans to move indoors for the winter.