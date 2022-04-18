ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers announced that the Rogers Aquatic Center is at risk of not opening this season due to a lack of job applicants.

Seasonal lifeguards can make up to $13.25 per hour working at the water park over the summer.

“We are in need of lifeguards,” said Wendy Jones, manager of the Rogers Aquatic Center. “We are used to having our staff fully staffed by this time. Right now we have about a dozen openings.”

Jones noted that the lifeguard shortage is not limited to Rogers, but is an industry-wide issue.

More information about the job vacancies is available here. Opening Day for the Rogers Aquatics Center is scheduled for May 28.