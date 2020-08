ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping one community from celebrating it’s teachers as they gear up for the start of the school year.

The Rogers – Lowell area Chamber of Commerce changed its usual in-person Thank-a-Teacher celebration into a parade this year.

Goodie bags, giftcards and prizes were handed out to educators.

Chamber leaders say it’s their way to show their appreciation for all the teachers do.