ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Small Business Week is May 1-7. Over two-thirds of the money spent at locally owned businesses stays within the community, according to a Rogers press release.

Rogers small businesses, entrepreneurs, local artists and non-profit organizations are encouraged to reach out to the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce to promote their business on their Facebook page.

You can contribute on social media using hashtags such as #nwarkansas, #shopnwa, or #rogersrocks if you’re in Rogers.

The links below are lists of resources for: