ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Northwest Arkansas Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Frisco Station Mall, located at 100 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers.

According to a press release, the Chamber’s Northwest Arkansas Job Fairs, Spring and Fall, are the largest and longest-running job fairs in Arkansas and are free to job seekers. There are currently nearly 100 employers registered to attend.

“Even with low unemployment numbers in our region, we still have ‘now hiring’ signs posted across our community,” said Chamber SVP of Economic Development, Steve Cox. “This is an important showcase for viable career pathways for job seekers, both careers that require degrees and those that do not. Our Job Fairs fulfill a key segment of our mission-work by strengthening our area’s workforce and working to increase the quality of life throughout Northwest Arkansas.”

A list of companies scheduled to appear at the job fair is available here.