Rogers man arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals in Florida tracked down and arrested a man from Rogers for attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a vehicle.

Troy Franklin, 37, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, July 23 after a warrant was issued by the Washington County Circuit Court from an incident that occurred in Springdale.

On July 19, Springdale police received several shots fired calls. According to the probable cause report, the victim had turned around to follow the car being driven by Franklin.

Franklin positioned the car in the middle of the road and reached out of the window and began firing at the victim.

The victim rear-ended the car being driven by Franklin, but Franklin continued to drive off.

Franklin is being held on a $50,000 bond in Washington County Detention Center