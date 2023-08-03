BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested multiple times last month after he escaped a court hearing.

Barry Almond, 32, was arrested for two counts of escape in the third degree, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and fleeing.

Almond was representing himself in court on July 24 for a failure to appear charge, to which he pleaded guilty.

The judge sentenced him to three days in the Benton County Jail. Almond pleaded with the judge, asking if the three days could be turned into public service. The judge said no and warned that continuing to contest the sentence would lead to a contempt of court charge.

At that time, Almond turned and ran out of the court room and into the parking lot.

An affidavit says that he was yelling “get out of the car” to his wife, Kristina, and his daughter, who is less than a year old. Almond got into the car and attempted to drive off, nearly running over a deputy’s foot in the process.

The affidavit says that both the deputy and Kristina, who was holding the baby, had to jump back to avoid being run over.

“It seemed to me Barry did not care if he ran over Kristina, her daughter or myself as long as he got away,” the deputy said.

Almond reportedly drove two laps around the parking lot trying to get his wife and child in the vehicle. The deputy told Kristina that she was not to get in the vehicle while he was driving.

Almond then sped off, leaving the parking lot. An officer was able to get ahold of him and have him return to the courthouse.

Once Almond arrived at the courthouse, he was placed into custody and taken back inside because the judge wanted to speak to him.

The judge advised him of his new charges and sentencing, and that the three days had turned into 30 days.

A deputy placed Almond in a chair with cuffs attached to it. “I made sure the handcuffs were secured properly, checking for proper fit. I stepped into the doorway to talk to Judge Griffin, so I could still have eyes inside the court and to be able to talk to him.”

During the deputy’s conversation with the judge, a clerk approached and informed them that Almond had escaped again and his vehicle was not in the parking lot.

The affidavit does not tell how or when Almond was arrested the second time.

Almond’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Benton County. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.