Rogers man arrested for sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested on several charges for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Jose Jeremias Sosa-Guerra, 20, was arrested on charges of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual grooming of a child.

Rogers police received a report on Saturday, April 11, accusing Sosa-Guerra of numerous instances of sexual abuse between December 2018 and March 2019.

The girl was interviewed at Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County and she provided details of the abuse.

Sosa-Guerra’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 26. Sosa-Guerra’s bond was set at $20,000.