Rogers man arrested in capital murder case involving two-year-old child

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police have made an arrest in a capital murder case of a two-year-old child.

According to a news release from the Rogers Police Department, Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 29, was arrested on a warrant for capital murder and first degree battery.

On Tuesday, August 24, Rogers police were notified by Mercy Hospital in regards to the death of the child.

Detectives responded and initiated an investigation into the death and the child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The release says the result of the autopsy showed the child’s death was caused by a blunt force traumatic injury to the child’s abdomen.

After an investigation, Rogers police arrested Peraza.

Peraza was booked in the Benton County Jail and is being held for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers