ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing South Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading westbound around 1:50 p.m. when a Honda Accord heading southbound on Pinnacle Hills hit him, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The driver had no injuries. Murrary was taken to Mercy Medical.

No other information is provided at this time.