Rogers man dies after ATV incident

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is dead after an ATV landed on him.

Antonio Fernandez, 44, of Rogers and a juvenile girl were on an ATV shortly after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 in Pea Ridge, according to Arkansas State Police.

Fernandez tried to maneuver the ATV around a sharp curve on a gravel road and it slid sideways and hit a tree, according to ASP.

Fernandez was ejected from the ATV before it landed on him. Deputies freed him from it, according to the report.

He succumbed to his injuries at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, according to ASP.

The girl was injured. Police have not commented on the extent of her injuries due to her age.