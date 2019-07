FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers man is dead after walking into traffic on Fulbright Expressway overnight.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Andrew Lopez, 34, entered the traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville.

The crash occurred at 12:38 a.m.

The driver of the SUV that struck Lopez suffered no injuries.