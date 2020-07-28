Rogers man dies in Saturday car accident

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 52-year-old Rogers man died on Saturday when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Tracy Parisho was driving a Ford F550 on Pleasant Grove Road at around 12:12 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle veered left and went off the roadway, continuing eastbound into a ditch before colliding with a tree.

Parisho, listed as the vehicle’s only occupant, was killed in the accident.

The report notes that the weather condition was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident.