BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was sentenced to eight years in prison last week for killing his neighbor’s dog with a crossbow.

Charles Ferris, 54, was arrested last year for aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse.

A police report says that in March 2022 Ferris knowingly shot his neighbor’s dog with a crossbow, causing serious physical injury and eventually death to the animal.

“It was not threatening him or his property at the moment of the shooting. The dog was in pain and bleeding after being shot,” the report said. “Charles Ferris tortured the dog by shooting the dog in the face and causing intensive and prolonged pain and eventually death.”

Ferris reportedly told police that he had shot at other dogs with is crossbow in the past with the intention to miss.

Charles and Leslie Fontenot, Ferris’ neighbors, called police on March 27, 2022, reporting that their dog had been shot in the face with an arrow and was lying dead on their front porch.

The neighbors had a no-contact order against Ferris, who was charged with breaching the order.

Ferris was also charged with aggravated assault and battery for a separate incident with his neighbors where he was accused of threatening them with a knife.

This is not the first time Ferris has had run-ins with the law involving his neighbors.

Ferris pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm after he admitted to taking turns with a neighbor testing a bulletproof vest by shooting each other with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

Ferris was sentenced to 27 days in the Benton County Jail and five years of probation for the incident.