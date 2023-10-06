BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man accused of raping a child multiple times has received three consecutive life sentences.

Bellot Doucoure, 43, was arrested in July 2022 and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The sexual assault charges were later dropped.

According to an affidavit, Rogers police were dispatched on July 12, 2022, for a rape report involving a 16-year-old.

The victim told police that Doucoure had been forcing her to have sex with him since three months after her 16th birthday, which occurred in 2021. She said that the incidents continued repeatedly.

The affidavit says that Doucoure told the victim it was part of their Muslim tradition for him to take her virginity when she turned 16. He told her that he was supposed to take a picture of the virgin blood and send it in a group message.

The affidavit goes on to say that Doucoure told the victim that since he did not take her virginity that she would have to have sex with him until she was 18. She said that he continued having sex with her several times a week and that this happened over 20 times.

Doucoure was interviewed by police and denied having sex with the victim. He stated that under his religion he was supposed to have sex with her for a sin she committed, but that he went against his religion. He said it was against his beliefs to lie or drink alcohol.

He also told police that he had several phones set up throughout his house that recorded as video cameras.

Doucoure was originally held on a $300,000 bond. He requested that the bond be lowered to $50,000.

Ahead of his trial, Doucoure and his legal team filed motions to prevent the use of the term “victim,” deny the victim the use of an emotional support animal during her testimony and to allow the defendant to wear a stun belt throughout the trial.

Doucoure received the sentence on Oct. 5.