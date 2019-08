ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers man is due in court this morning for the death of a Missouri woman.

29-year-old Jordan Killman is a suspect who they think was involved in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed Laura Garcia.

Killman was in court for an arraignment today.

Killman is accused of felony leaving the scene of an injury collision and tampering with physical evidence.

Both are felony charges.

Killman could face up to six years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.