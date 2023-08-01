BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 27, a Rogers man pled guilty to killing two in a driving while intoxicated crash in Lowell in 2021. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Around 1: 30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021, Luis Ruiz drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 265 North of Apple Blossom and struck a Ford Edge with three passengers. According to the incident report, his truck rotated and rolled onto the driver’s side and the other car went into a ditch killing two and injuring one.

Ruiz, who is now 31, pled guilty to:

Two counts of negligent homicide

Battery in the 2nd degree

Possession of a controlled substance

Third offense of driving while intoxicated

Refusal to submit to a chemical test

The police report details that Ruiz’s speedometer was stuck at 70 mph in an area that is a 45 mph limit. The road conditions were dry. The report also states that Ruiz admitted to drinking three beers. A marijuana pipe, a THC pen and alcoholic beverages were found in his truck.

“When they [tow truckers] rolled it over, alcohol poured out of the vehicle. There was so much liquid it was almost like the truck had been submerged underwater,” the report states.

Ruiz was taken to Mercy Hospital after the accident for a blood test after a warrant was issued for it.