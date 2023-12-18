ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Noel Bonilla-Jimenez, 20, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor, computer exploitation of a child and two counts of distributing, possessing and viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Bonilla-Jimenez received a 20-year prison sentence with a 10-year suspended sentence.

Bonilla-Jimenez was arrested in January 2022 after multiple cyber tips were sent to the Rogers Police Department from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The NCMEC had received the tips from sites like Instagram and Snapchat. On September 3, 2021, Instagram filed a report with NCMEC concerning a user who sent a video classified as a prepubescent minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

On November 24, 2021, a person reported that a Snapchat user had sent multiple videos of a prepubescent girl engaging in illicit activity with another user. That suspected user was identified as Bonilla-Jimenez.

A detective stated that he called the reporting party on December 20, 2021, and was told that she had met Bonilla-Jimenez a few months ago, and that they exchanged Snapchat contact information. She said she observed his account and found “several videos of him having sex with believed to be adult females and videos of a prepubescent male” engaging in a sex act with an adult male.

Investigators later interviewed Bonilla-Jimenez and he admitted to being the owner of the accounts that law enforcement received through the cyber tips except one and knowing the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.