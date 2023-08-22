BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of state-supervised probation for stealing a vehicle from the Rogers Fire Department.

Felix Rafael Garcia-Albandoz, 31, was arrested on May 19 for residential burglary and theft of property.

An affidavit says that a battalion commander with the Rogers Fire Department reported an administrative vehicle had been stolen from the fire station on 201 North 1st Street.

The department also reported that two other items were stolen that were valued at over $10,000 combined.

While police were on the scene, the male suspect, later identified as Garcia-Albandoz, was returning the stolen vehicle. Police approached him and he admitted that he brought the vehicle back because “the fire department needed it and he wanted to be a good person.”

Garcia-Albandoz was detained on the scene.

During an interview with police, Garcia-Albandoz said that he entered during the night through an ajar door. He told police that he wanted to donate the stolen items to another fire department that needed equipment, and that God told him to take the vehicle.

The affidavit says that all equipment and property was recovered.