ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man pleads not guilty to capital murder for stabbing another man to death.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 39, is accused of stabbing Keundra Allen, 25, to death in December 2019.

Police found Allen’s body near the Bentonville Public Library with 13 stab wounds.

Ballett is expected to return court on April 28, 2020.

Currently, Ballett is on parole for a plea to manslaughter in Madison Parish, Louisiana.

“Ballett admitted to shooting and killing another man after an argument between them,” according to a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

His parole was transferred to Arkansas in April 2017.