BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man incarcerated in the Benton County jail accused of trying to hire fellow inmates to kill his wife has pleaded not guilty.

David Alan Warken, 35, is accused of attempted capital murder.

Warken was already serving a four-year sentence after pleading guilty earlier this year to residential burglary, stalking, endangering the welfare of a minor and violation of a no contact order.

An affidavit says that deputies were notified on June 22 that an inmate in the Benton County jail had come forward with information that Warken was attempting to hire someone inside the jail to murder his wife.

Warken reportedly provided the inmate with his wife’s name, address, place of work and schedule, later giving additional details about the layout of her house and how the security system works.

The inmate told deputies that Warken seemed serious in his search and had even attempted to bond out numerous individuals for the purpose of murdering his wife.

Warken agreed to a $12,000 payment upon his wife’s murder, which he said would come from her insurance policy.

The inmate that came forward later acted as a confidant and wore an audio listening device when working detail with Warken.

At the end of a conversation between the two, Warken told the inmate that his father would start monthly payments of $100 in July. By June 29, Warken’s father had processed a $100 payment to the inmate’s account.

Warken has a pretrial hearing set for Nov. 11 in Benton County.