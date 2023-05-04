BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor for the death of his infant son in 2022.

Vincent Heyns, 24, was charged with the death of his two-month-old son in 2022 after the baby fell asleep in his arms.

Heyns said he woke up and the baby had moved down his body and his face was pressed into the right side of his chest.

The guilty plea was part of an agreement negotiated by his attorney and deputy prosecutor Wilson Raines.

Heyns was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a six-year suspended sentence.

He was originally set to go to a jury trial beginning on July 11 for his charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the parents stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana on October 31, 2022.

The baby’s grandfather arrived and woke the parents up around 2 p.m. and found that the infant was nonresponsive.

Emily Heyns, the mother of the child, pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of a minor.

The mother was placed on six years of state-supervised probation and ordered to be evaluated for alcohol and substance abuse at Ozark Guidance.

A year prior, deputies were called to the same address in July after the pair lost their four-month-old child, which reportedly was sleeping in Vincent Heyns’ arms when he died.