FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 180 months in prison without the possibility of parole followed by five additional years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down the sentence in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville on March 8. According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration agents conducted an undercover investigation into large-scale methamphetamine trafficking in Northwest Arkansas in late 2020.

During that investigation, an informant working at the direction of the DEA made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine directly from Francisco Trujillo, 26. On or about December 3, 2021, DEA agents and representatives from the Arkansas Probation and Parole Office performed a home compliance check on Trujillo, who was on parole following a previous felony conviction.

During that search, agents found approximately four pounds of methamphetamine. Trujillo later pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Arkansas State Probation and Parole Office investigated the case.