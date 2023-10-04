FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison today for enticement of a minor.

John Richard Dixon, 46, was convicted of online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Dixon was sentenced to 235 months in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas, Dixon was identified by the Rogers Police Department in January 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted law enforcement that a Dropbox user had uploaded child sexual abuse material.

After a search warrant was served and Dixon’s devices were seized, it was discovered that he was using apps such as Kik, Snapchat and TikTok to communicate with minors.

One communication involved an 11-year-old who Dixon was communicating with and requesting sexually explicit images via Snapchat.