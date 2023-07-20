BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man arrested in 2022 for stalking and attempting to kidnap his former coworker at Red Lobster has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Dennis Mulhern, 50, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree stalking after an incident involving a 19-year-old woman outside the Red Lobster restaurant in Rogers.

On Sept. 3 a woman reported she was getting off work at Red Lobster and was walking to her vehicle when Mulhern, a “previous work acquaintance,” came up behind her and attempted to put a cloth bag over her head. The female resisted and both she and Mulhern fell to the ground.

The victim told investigators that Mulhern said “I just want to talk” after they fell to the ground. She reported watching him walk to another business as she got away and ran back to the restaurant.

Officers questioned Mulhern at his residence, where he initially denied seeing or speaking to the victim “in months.” He later changed his story and admitted to being at the restaurant that night.

The victim told police that Mulhern “continued to bother her” for approximately a year after he stopped working there. She added that the suspect would “leave threatening notes on her vehicle” while she was working, in addition to sending messages to her phone. The investigation showed multiple reports of unwanted communication from the suspect that the victim reported to the police.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says that Mulhern changed his plea from not guilty to guilty as part of a plea agreement. He’ll serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections. Additionally, he’ll have a 32-year suspended sentence for previous crimes including theft by receiving, breaking or entering and criminal mischief.

Before changing his plea and receiving a sentence, Mulhern had a pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 21 and a jury trial set to start Aug. 22.