ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting.

Jordan Leos, 24, pleaded guilty last week to possession of firearms by a certain person and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

He was originally charged with attempted capital murder and terroristic act, but those charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Leos was arrested in May 2020 following an “extensive investigation with assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Garland City Police Department.”