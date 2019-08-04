Rogers man sentenced to probation in trafficking case

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A 37-year-old Rogers man was sentenced to six years of state-supervised probation for his part in a trafficking case.

Christopher Haynes and three others were arrested more than a year ago after the FBI learned from a source that a minor was being worked as a prostitute at a residence in Rogers.

Haynes was originally charged with trafficking of persons, but that count was later reduced to conspiracy to commit trafficking.

Haynes will be required to pay more than $1600 fines and will be required to register as a sex offender.

He was sentenced to 120 days in jail but was given credit for the 561 days he spent incarcerated since his arrest in 2018.