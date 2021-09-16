Rogers manufacturing company celebrates expanded facility’s grand opening

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers manufacturing company Mundo-Tech celebrates the grand opening of its expanded facility.

The company produces specialty tubing and pipes for the aerospace, defense, and commercial airline industries.

The space will now support the development of F-35 components.

“The F-35 Lightning 2 is probably one of our most exciting programs we’re working with,” said President and CEO Mundo Harbaugh. “We’ve been working with Lockheed for five years now and it continues to increase our growth.”

