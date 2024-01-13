ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thursday’s severe storms caused damage to a Rogers marina.

The Rocky Branch Marina took serious damage that ripped off part of the roof of one of the buildings, uprooted trees, damaged several docks and boats near the shore and threw some debris into the trees.

The crews helping to clear away the damage, and nearby homeowners, were stunned at how much damage there was.

“Man, it was a disaster. The roof is off the house, at least 40 plus trees down, part of the roof is in the tree. It’s a disaster,” Kevin Lusk with Lumber Tree Service said.

“We had cedar trees ripped from the root, like sideways that were kind of down. To pick that dock up and flip it. I don’t know. I don’t know if straight line winds could do that. It looks like a war zone. It’s sad,” nearby homeowner Collier Smith said.

No injuries were reported.

